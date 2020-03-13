Black Hills and Pueblo County

Mayor Nick Gradisar thinks Pueblo residents should make a decision for the city regarding Black Hills Energy and the water board may get involved.

I wonder what the Black Hills' decision made by Pueblo residents will mean for all of us in Pueblo County? Will we get to vote on this decision? Pueblo County is one of the largest in the state. What happens to all the transmission lines/equipment and people who serve our county homes and businesses? I hope our county leaders are investigating some dynamic ways to bring down Black Hills' expensive rates.

In a recent Sunday Chieftain, a new solar concept was featured: a stand-alone Solar 'flower" array available from a company located in Pueblo County. Couldn't some low cost financing be offered to residences that would allow homeowners to install solar systems and power their own homes? Bypassing Black Hills or a new municipal provider is a lot more appealing than the millions and millions in takeover costs or government-run (bureaucratic nightmare) electricity. This could be a great alternative for many homeowners.

I am counting on our commissioners to think outside the box to solve this problem.

Lari Liz Besant, Pueblo