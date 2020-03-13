Hello to all. It has, undoubtedly, been a very eventful week for all of us! Before I get going with another busy day, I wanted to let you know that a person under local isolation has tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19!

First and foremost, we are happy for this person and wish them a speedy recovery. To be very clear, they are NOT recovering from COVID-19.

Please stay tuned to trusted sources to get your information, and those sources are as follows:

o CDC: https://www.cdc.gov

o CDPHE: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe

The CDC and CDPHE websites have great information on ways to protect yourself and prevent illness, please visit these sites often, as information is constantly being updated.

o Crowley County Website: https://www.colorado.gov/crowleycounty

o Otero County Website: http://www.oterogov.com/

Both county websites have links to local COVID-19 updates that I have been sending out.

o The Otero County Health Department Facebook page.

o The La Junta Tribune Democrat, the Rocky Ford Daily Gazette, the Ordway New Era, and the Fowler Tribune. These great local print media companies are running my updates as Public Service Announcements (PSA).

o Our local radio station, KBLJ (1400 AM) / KTHN (92.1 FM). For the foreseeable future, I am going to be giving regular updates on Monday mornings between 8:00am and 9:00am.

Be VERY careful what you choose to believe and act upon from social media sites.

This weekend I am planning on writing an article that shares with you the Crowley and Otero County pandemic plan, please look for it next week.

Until next time, be prepared, not scared.

p.s. I have not bought one roll of toilet paper since this all began, and we are getting kind of low in our household, so please have mercy and leave some on the shelves!