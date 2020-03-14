Carol Gwen Hijar, 76, of Sugar City, Colo., entered into rest Feb. 17, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Longmont in Longmont, Colo.

Carol was born on July 29, 1943, in Coos Bay, Ore., to George C. and Helen M. (Mansfield) Martin. Carol grew up and lived in and around Oregon and Washington states. As a young girl, she was involved with Campfire girls and the 4H club. She had a love of horses, reading and drawing. She graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Wash., in 1961 and then attended beauty school and became a beautician.

She met her first husband, Terry Wirth, in Seattle, Wash., in 1963 and were married soon after. In 1966, she and Terry moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where they had their son Andrew M. Wirth, in November of 1967. In 1970, she and Terry moved to Denver, where they had a daughter, Lauren K. Wirth, in July of that year.

In 1974, she and Terry were divorced. She started working for Mountain Bell in 1970 and continued with the company through various mergers and finally retired from Qwest Communications in 2003.

In 1978, she met Arch Hijar. They were married on Sept. 24, 1981. From Denver, she and Arch moved to Greeley for a number of years and then to Berthoud. After her retirement, she and Arch settled into Sugar City, Colo., where she enjoyed her goats, horses, cattle, cats, dogs and all the many wild critters that came around. She had a love of nature and loved being visited by all the wild animals that came around their property.

Carol also wasan artist. She enjoyed drawing, painting and sketching. She also loved to sew and make quilts. She loved reading and socializing. Carol was one who couldn’t sit still. In her retirement, she went to work at Walmart in La Junta for a few years and was involved in the Sugar City government.

Carol was a kind soul who loved animals and liked people. She made a lot of good friends along the way. Carol was loved and will be missed deeply.

Carol is survived by her husband, Arch A. Hijar; son, Andrew M. Wirth, and grandchildren, Preston, Grayson and Adelynn; and daughter Lauren K Short (Terry) and grandchildren, Mikayla, Terry and Sara; and sister, Kim Donald (Ross). A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held at River of Life Church, 411 E. 9th St., in Ordway, Colo., at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, with lunch to follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the loving care of the Johnson-Romero Family Funeral Home.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Carol Gwen Hijar, please visit our Tribute Store at https://johnsonromero-family-funeral-home.tributecenterstore.com/.