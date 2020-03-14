Robert Eugene "Bob" Lowe, passed from this life March 4, 2020, at his home in the Spring Gardens Assisted Living in Lindon, Utah.

Bob was the second son of Paul William Lowe and Grace Moore Lowe. He was born on Jan. 11, 1931, in Las Animas, Colo., where he grew up and lived until enlisting in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Bob served his country for four years.

He married Sarah Davison Lowe in June 1956 in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a 37-year career with the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service (ASCS). Bob served youths as a 4-H Leader and Scoutmaster. He was commonly known as the man behind the microphone at gymkhanas, team topings and draft horse-pulling contests throughout eastern Colorado where Bob and Sarah raised their family.

Bob served as the Utah Wagon Master on the 1997 Mormon Trail Sesquicentennial Wagon Train, which left Winter Quarters in April 1997, and arrived in Salt Lake on July 22, three months later.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sarah Davison Lowe. He also is survived by four children and their spouses, Brenda (Jared) Cornell, Bonnie (Joe) Merrill, Ralene (Robb) Redford, Gordon (Janice) Lowe; and a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Lowell Marcum of Las Animas, Colo. The joys of 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren have blessed Bob and Sarah's lives.

Funeral services will take place at the Mona 3rd Ward Chapel, 65 West 800 South, Mona, Utah, at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020. A public viewing will precede funeral services from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Friday, March 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Utah Valley Mortuary located at 1966 West 700 North, Lindon, Utah. Interment with Military Honors will be held at the Mona City Cemetery, 700 East Cemetery Lane (700 South), Mona, Utah.

Funeral directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.