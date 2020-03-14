Sylvia Jane Grasmick, 83, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at her La Junta home. She was born on May 16, 1936, to Clarence Emil & Goldie Getrude (Hill) Warren in Haswell, Colo.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene, of the La Junta home; children, Kathy Carter of Pueblo and Peggy (Doc) Watts of Cosby, Tenn.; step-children, Dean (Loma) Grasmick of Fruita, Colo., Dwight (Joanne) Grasmick of Ankeny, Iowa, Deb (Bob) Pence of Stannton, Va., Mark (Rose) Grasmick of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Steve Grasmick of Grand Junction, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Stewart, Carol (Jack) Millard, Don Warren, Roger (Janette) Warren and Joyce (Alfred) Toon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Ehrlich; first husband, Richard Ehrlich; great-grandson, Tanner Hollett; brothers, Emil Warren, Robert (Shirley) Warren, Ron Warren; and sisters, Madge (George) Beggs and Helen (Wayne) Fields.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Valley Community Church with Kurt England officiating.

