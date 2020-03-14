Through Mother Nature's ever-changing moods, on regular days and holiday days, and, at least for now, in the midst of a pandemic crisis, they put others above self.

And for their continued service to homebound seniors and their sustenance, the 85 men and women who make up the SRDA Meals on Wheels volunteer driver fleet — as well as congregate site volunteers — were feted during Friday's St. Patrick's Day breakfast at the Joseph H. Edwards Center.

Against a soothing backdrop of Irish classics like "Oh Danny Boy" presented by Emmett O'Leary and J. Michael Beck, the honorees were recognized by Meals on Wheels recruiter Jane Schifferdecker and Steve Nawrocki and Al Shonk, SRDA's executive director and nutrition director, respectively.

"I can't tell you how much our board, our staff and, most importantly, the people that we serve, appreciate you," Nawrocki announced. "We wouldn't be able to get food to them on a regular basis without your help as volunteers."

The words of praise were complemented by presentation of a framed certificate of a poem titled "You're an Angel for Volunteering," to all volunteer drivers in attendance:

"It's not for money, it's not for fame. It’s not for any personal gain; it's just for love of fellow man; it's just to give a helping hand.

"It's your reward down in your heart; it's feeling that you've been a part of helping others far and near, that makes you want to volunteer."

Representing the Pueblo Police Department, sergeants Dave Barry and Darren Velarde, and Officer Bryan Gonzales, accepted accolades, and a plaque, for those members of the department who, for the past five years, have delivered meals to homebound veterans in connection with Veterans Day and Valentine's Day.

"Thank you for having us and thank you for the recognition," Barry told those assembled. "It's a pleasure to serve you folks."

But even in the midst of a jolly spring celebration, there was no escaping the ever-present coronavirus threat.

"It's no big secret that we're facing something that we've never faced before in my lifetime, and that covers a few years," Nawrocki said. "We address and meet the needs of probably the most vulnerable people in our community. And unfortunately, they are the ones who have the bullseye on them with this incredible pandemic that seems to be coming upon us quickly."

Declaring to be the future unknown, Nawrocki pointed to other parts of the nation and world as a foreshadowing of things to come.

"We're going to try to be very proactive," he continued. "My colleagues have attended meetings with the health department, and are working with the Emergency Response Center. All of us are going to play an important part and role in that. Our number one goal is to protect all the people that provide the services, and make sure that the people that we are serving, the ones that are so vulnerable, that we are providing the least amount of risk in being able to continue our services."

As Meals on Wheels is a national program, Nawrocki said he felt disappointment on the lack of directive information coming out of Washington should there be a community shutdown.

"Today, we are in mitigating circumstances, trying to limit the spread of the virus," he said. "We will be developing some policies that we will be handing out to our volunteers and staff, and certainly, to all the people that we serve. We transport people every day, most to health care facilities, and we want to make sure our drivers feel comfortable in being able to provide that service."

