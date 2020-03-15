The Colorado Legislature paused its session this weekend over fears of the coronovirus outbreak.

The Legislature passed a resolution to take a two-week recess. It comes 67 days into the 120-day legislative session, with the budget and several major bills pending or yet to be introduced.

"We made an important bipartisan decision to protect the health and safety of state employees and the community at large,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. “I am proud that we were able to come together and rise to the occasion in solidarity. This is an unprecedented time in recent history and the decision to recess our session is not one we take lightly. But participation in the process is foundational to our democracy and we will not do the people’s work without their critical input.”

Lawmakers are also asking the state Supreme Court for clarity on whether the session must be conducted over 120 consecutive days, or if they can continue the session where they left off.

More than 100 people have tested positive for the coronovirus in Colorado, and one person in the Colorado Springs has died.

“We are entering unprecedented territory. To ensure the safety of the public as well as the General Assembly, it is necessary to take a brief two-week recess,” said House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock.

