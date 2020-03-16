Quick situation report: At the time of this release, there are ZERO positive cases in Southeast Colorado. BCPH Doors closed temporarily; while our doors are closed for in-person visits to our office, we are all in the building, working harder than ever to protect Bent County residents. Please read on for further details.

Bent County Public Health (BCPH) structure is unusual for a public health agency in our state.

- We provide the usual public health services: WIC, vital records, immunizations, emergency preparedness and response, communicable disease prevention, investigation, and control, etc.

- We also house the Bent/Kiowa Single Entry Point Agency (SEP). SEP case managers work on determining eligibility and setting up long term options for care for our clients.

- The third entity within Bent County public health, is our Home Health division. BCPH home health services provide skilled nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy for patients that are typically home bound.

In order to protect our home health nurses and patients. We have decided to keep our doors closed temporarily. We simply cannot take the risk that one of our nurses would get sick, and then go from house to house passing on the virus. Our patients include some the most vulnerable populations to COVID-19, so we must protect them.

All BCPH services are still provided:

WIC: WIC monthly calls are ongoing. Benefits will continue to be issued remotely. For more details please call us at: (719)456-0517.

Vital Records: Vital Records requests can be made by mail, or ideally by following this link:

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/categories/services-and-information/birth-death-and-other-vital-records

Single Entry Point: All services still provided. Home visits will be replaced by phone calls for the time.

Immunizations: BCPH has partnered with Otero County Health Department (OCHD) for immunization services. If needed, please call (719)383-3040 to schedule an immunization appointment at OCHD.

Home Health: Business as usual, with added cleanliness and protective measures.

Public Health Core Services/ COVID-19 Response: We have been working diligently with many entities within Bent County, and will continue to do so. For general COVID-19 questions please call 1-877-462-2911 or visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/co-help.

For questions specific to local response, please call us at: (719)456-0517.

Please follow Bent County Public Health (@BentCPH) on Facebook for continued updates.

Bent County COVID-19 Response Update 3/16/2020

Bent County Public Health has been working diligently to plan and advise as many entities in Bent

County and the City of Las Animas as possible. Please see a quick update below on what some of those

entities are currently doing in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic:



1. Bent County Public Health

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Doors closed

c. All services still provided remotely

d. Home Health Service unchanged

2. Bent County Healthcare Center

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Visitation suspended

i. Families of residents have been informed

c. All employees being screened daily at arrival

d. No outside vendors in and out of the facility.

3. Early Learning Center

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. No staff, parent, or child movement between Early Learning Center and Bent County

Healthcare Center (shared facility)

c. Parents must answer screening questions before checking child in.

4. Mountain Prairie

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Delivery drop offs to limit contact

c. No outside visitors

5. Bent County Community Center

a. Implemented a detailed sanitization plan targeting “High Traffic” areas within the BCCC.

i. Staff resources have been redirected to ensure a detailed and documented

process for ensuring these areas are sanitized daily and detailed 3 times a week.

b. All rec league activities until deemed safe for all families.

c. After school program Suspended until deemed safe for all families.

6. LASD

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Limited visitors

c. All events, including sports, have been cancelled until April 6

d. Continued monitoring of the situation and working closely with BCPH

7. Core Civic

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. No outside visitation

c. Any external entity needing access to the facility will not be allowed entrance if they

have any obvious signs or symptoms of illness.



8. CSU Extension Office

a. Virtual programming for rest of the semester

b. Phone communication preferred

c. If necessary, in-person appointments can be scheduled by calling in

i. limited to one-on-one meetings



9. Senior Center

a. closed to the public for at least 14 days, beginning 03/16/20

b. doors between BCPH and Senior Center closed (shared facility)

c. SAGE: residents receiving congregate meals can pick up meals at the kitchen door of the

senior center.

10. City of Las Animas

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Doors closed to outside visitors

c. All functions still operating

d. Live stream only for city council meetings

11. Las Animas Helping Hands

a. Drive through format for pantry and commodities

b. Days and times will be posted on Facebook page

c. For more information contact Sharon Barber at:

i. Help@lasanimashelpinghands.org

ii. 719-468-3396



12. 5 Loaves Pantry

a. Drive through format for pantry

b. First and third Wednesdays of each month

c. 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

13. Bent County

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Call-in option for Commissioners meetings

c. Assessor, Clerk, and Treasurer: business as usual

14. Bent County Sheriff’s Office

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. No contact visitation

c. Screening questions upon entrance

15. Bent County Court

a. Tentatively looking at vacating dockets and continuing cases into May or June.

b. Reducing in-person appearances for the Court by encouraging phone/video

appearances for all non-essential proceedings.

c. More specific information should be available by next week

16. Bent County Development Foundation

a. Business by appointment ONLY

b. Contact sammie.george@bentcounty.org to schedule appointment

17. Transit systems:

a. GATS: Running as usual

b. Bustang: Running as usual

c. Bent County Transit – suspended for 14 days as of 3/17/2020

i. Reassess at end of 14-day period



18. First National Bank of Las Animas

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. Lobbies of all location closed for week of March 16, 2020

c. Drive-up services fully operational during standard business hours

d. Walk-up services operational where available

e. Bank staff available for in-person meetings by appointment

f. Online and mobile banking fully functional and available 24/7

19. Ark Valley Hospice

a. No outside visitors

b. Staff reporting temps daily

20. Fort Lyon

a. Additional cleaning precautions

b. No new referrals or “pass” for 14 days

c. Advisory to residents to limit movement out of the facility to “essentials” only

d. Fort Lyon Healthcare clinic is expanding services to all Fort Lyon residents, so they can

be seen onsite

i. This will significantly reduce pressure on our local health system



If an agency you are interested in was not mentioned here, it does not mean we have not been in

contact with them, or that they are not taking the necessary protective measures.

If you are a local business owner, manager, stakeholder, etc. and would like guidance/assistance with

your response planning, please call Bent County Public Health at (719)456-0517.

A similar release of updates will be published weekly until no loner needed. If you would like to be

added to the list, please reach out to Bent County Public Health at (719)456-0517.