There’s a lot we don’t know yet about the coronavirus. However, there’s been no indication that the disease will have any impact on our country’s ability to produce toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer or any of the many other products we consider essential to our daily lives.

We thought this was worth bringing up in light of the wave of panic buying that has swept across the country, including our community. People are rushing to stores to buy goods that were readily available a few days ago and will be readily available into the foreseeable future. Or at least they should be readily available, if people are willing to discipline themselves and stick to fairly normal shopping habits.

There’s no reason to start hoarding ordinary household supplies. All you’ll be doing is making it more difficult for your neighbors to get the items that they need. That’s not only selfish, but it’s also counterproductive.

If a few people are able to stockpile all the goods necessary for good hygiene, but others are not because of shortages on store shelves created by panic buying, then that increases the chances that the “have-nots” will be infected with the virus. And if the “have-nots” get infected, that, in turn, increases the chances that the “haves” will, too.

Like it or not, we are all in this together. And our odds of getting through this situation more quickly with a reduced number of casualties will be improved if we not only take precautions that serve our own interests, but also those of the other people with whom we share this planet.

None of which is to suggest that we shouldn’t be taking this seriously. It’s unfortunate that some people apparently believe that reports about the coronavirus have been exaggerated to serve some sort of political agenda. Tinfoil hat conspiracy theories don’t get any grander than that.

We need to take reasonable steps to help slow the spread of the virus. This should include avoiding public gatherings and working at home if practical.

And, whenever possible, maintaining “social distancing.” That means trying to keep at least six feet of space between oneself and others in situations in which face-to-face interaction is necessary.

That might not be easy, particularly if we’re asked to follow these guidelines for an indefinite period of time. But this truly is a situation in which it’s better to be safe than sorry.

If the virus outbreak burns itself out relatively quickly, then we will look back on this as a time in which we had to make some relatively minor sacrifices for the greater good. And yes, avoiding some social interactions and staying home as much as possible are fairly minor sacrifices we can make.

We need to adjust our thinking about what is normal, at least for the time being. This isn’t like a storm where we all hunker down for a day or two and then return to our regular routines. We could be dealing with some lifestyle changes for weeks or even months.

We are going to get through this. We just need to be flexible in our thinking and our attitudes. Particularly in terms of being considerate of others. We can beat the bug, but we need a unified effort to do so.