The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 25 near mile post 106 SB. This location is approximately three miles north of the City of Pueblo, Colorado.

A 2013 Kia Optima driven by a 26 year old Matthew Bernal of Pueblo was southbound when the vehicle began to weave onto the median shoulder. The vehicle scraped a steel guard rail and Bernal applied steering to regain control. The vehicle traveled back across the roadway and off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times ejecting the passenger, 26 year old Manuel Gallegos Padilla of Pueblo. Gallegos Padilla was unrestrained and died on scene.



Bernal was restrained and transported to Parkview Hospital with serious injuries.



The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol/Drugs and speed are being investigated as potential causal factors for the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to contact Trooper DeAntonio at (719) 544-2424.



