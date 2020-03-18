PRESS RELEASE:

The Bent County Commissioners declared a local State of Emergency today, March 18, 2020. The City of Las Animas made a similar declaration. The declaration was put into place because it gives the county/city its best ability to respond to the COVID-19 virus.

The declaration does two things; first, it makes the county/city eligible for federal relief funding as it becomes available; second, it provides authority for commissioner or city regulations that can be put into place rapidly to address the situation as needed. This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that Bent County and City of Las Animas continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at Bent County Public Health.

We just want to make sure there is no question that we qualify for funding that may come through Federal or state sources. Bent County Commissioners and Las Animas Council encourages all citizens to continue to support local businesses who are taking the brunt of recent mandates including following social distancing recommendations from the CDC.