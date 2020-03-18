By Anthony A. Mestas

The Pueblo Chieftain

The 2020 Colorado State University-Pueblo commencement ceremony has been postponed until further notice adding to a slew of difficult decisions leadership has had to make since the coronavirus outbreak began.

CSU-Pueblo President Timothy Mottet said Wednesday that the Commencement on May 2, is postponed and will be rescheduled for a future date.

“This was a tough decision. We basically are making decisions based on the information coming from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). And the CDC is informing us as well as the governor from the state of Colorado that this virus is going to be around a while,” Mottet said.

Mottet said he had planned on delaying the decision until April 1, but that it came sooner based on CDC and state reports and because students were beginning to order caps and gowns for the ceremony.

“Students are investing dollars and we don’t want them to lock into a contract with the various businesses and not get their money back,” Mottet said.

Mottet said commencement is an important, time-honored ritual and a celebration for the entire campus. The university remains dedicated to honoring its 2020 graduates and celebrating their successes at a future date when leaders can ensure the health and safety of graduates and the larger campus community.

“We are going to be living in a state of national emergency come May 2,” Mottet said referring to the previously scheduled date of the ceremony.

“I wish the news was more promising, but it is not ... We will at some point have a celebration for the class of 2020. Right now we haven’t had the time to go over that but we will eventually for over that.”

He said it could possibly be postponed until later in the summer.

Meanwhile, CSU-Pueblo at noon Wednesday launched its program that will require students and employees to work remotely instead of on campus.

Last week, CSU Pueblo suspended all face-to-face classes and moved all instruction to an online or distance format for the remainder of the spring semester. On Friday, in the wake of local and statewide K-12 closures, the university implemented limited remote work guidelines for all impacted employees.

The school will continue to serve students and the public as it moves all operations to a remote model: email, phone, or other teleconferencing options.

Students in the university’s nursing simulation program will remain on campus for studies at a carefully controlled environment.

“Our nursing faculty and our nursing students are driven to complete their degrees so they can get out and serve the public and to help with Parkview Medical Center and our other health providers and our partners,” Mottet said.

“This will be less than 10 people meeting face to face. We would like to get them to meet their certification requirements and that we get them out into the field as soon as possible to help our community. ”

“For the last two and a half weeks, we have been nonstop planning for what we would be becoming,” Mottet said.

Though the campus will not be open to the public, designated or essential staff will be on-site to care for students who may need to remain on campus and maintain safety and security of campus.

“There are going to be a number of challenges,”Mottet said.

Mottet said that one of those challenges is that he anticipates that up to 10% of CSU-Pueblo’s undergraduate students do not have access to a laptop computer or they do not have access to internet or broadband connectivity technology.

“There’s a portion of our faculty that does not have that technology as well, so we are working to get those technologies on the campus and distributed so that we can continue to run remote,” Mottet said.

Another challenge, Mottet said, is that many first-generation students at CSU-Pueblo are there because of the attention that can be given to them.

“They are going to now be learning in an environment that is less than ideal. We are very much aware of that. But what is driving this is our need to keep operating ,” Motett said.

“There will be several questions yet to be answered around the fact that students here have paid for service that they are no longer getting. We have to work through all of that.”

Mottet said he is very pleased with how his faculty and staff have pulled together to help students during this time of anxiety.

“I have never seen this level of a common goal that we are all trying to reach move so quickly,” Mottet said.

“We are in a national state of emergency and that is requiring us to make some pretty bold decision and implement them sooner than we had already planned.”

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517

1:1

Timothy Mottet

Youtube video - CSU Pueblo Coronavirus Update: March 17

00:00