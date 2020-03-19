Fortunately, neither of Colorado’s senators thinks like Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Sen. Johnson thinks we are risking the economy by overreacting to COVID-19, and he calls for some “perspective.” He told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, “I’m not denying what a nasty disease COVID-19 can be, and how it’s obviously devastating to somewhere between 1 and 3.4 % of the population. . . But we don’t shut down our economy because tens of thousands of people die on the highways.”

What he means by “obviously devastating” is that the death rate from COVID-19 is thought to be about 1-3%, although nobody knows for certain.

OK, let’s have some “perspective.” Suppose we kept on with business as usual, and only 1 out of every 3 Americans came down with COVID-19. Let’s further suppose the death rate is 1%. That figures out to 1,066,666 deaths, and that is using conservative numbers. The annual death toll from auto crashes in the U.S. is about 40,000, which is awful, and the annual death toll from influenza is as high as 60,000, which is worse. Added together, the flu and the automobile kill about a tenth of what COVID-19 could be expected to kill if we do nothing extraordinary to intervene.

So, yeah, let’s have some perspective, Sen. Johnson.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo