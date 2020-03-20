The first rule of judging Flavor of Pueblo is that you’re not allowed to talk about judging Flavor of Pueblo.

I’m being serious. The United Way of Pueblo County, which organizes the annual event, makes it very clear to judges that they aren’t to discuss their deliberations about the contest entries with the outside world.

And (spoiler alert) I’m not going to break the promise I made to keep those proceedings confidential. I’ve served as a judge for Flavor of Pueblo in each of the three years I’ve lived in Pueblo and I would be honored if United Way asks me to continue in that role in the future.

If you think there’s a lot of trash talking behind closed doors about entries that don’t win, you’d be disappointed, anyway. Which isn’t to say there aren’t disagreements about which entries should take the top prizes. But they get resolved without any name calling or hair pulling.

Without getting into the specifics of the conversations among the judges, I have some observations I would like to share about Flavor of Pueblo and other food contests I’ve judged since I moved here.

The first is, if it seems like the same restaurants keep winning these types of contests over and over, it’s because they do. There are a handful of them – Brues Alehouse, Mr. Tandoori Urban Bar and Grill, Tacos Navarro, Cinfully Delicious and maybe a couple of others – that are regulars on the contest circuit.

And those restaurants don’t just enter for the sake of entering. When you see their names on the competitors lists, you know they’re in it to win it.

They’re going to prepare quality food, not only for the judges, but also the other folks who attend those events.

There are a lot of well-known local restaurants that don’t seem very interested in participating in those types of contests. (I’ve also been a judge for the Chile and Frijoles Festival and Spice Up Spring.)

Conspicuous by their absence are places like Sunset Inn, Gray’s Coors Tavern, Mill Stop Cafe, Do Drop Inn, Ianne’s Pizzeria, The Hangar, Table 67, Rita’s Mexican Food, Garlic and Onions, Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant, La Forchetta da Massi, Angelo’s Pizza, La Tronica’s and many others.

There could be a lot of different reasons why those restaurants choose not to participate. Maybe they have entered in the past and won so many times that they feel like they have nothing left to prove. Maybe they feel like they have loyal enough customer bases that they don’t need the extra bump in popularity they could gain by performing well in contests.

Whatever their reasons, they are missed. I’m a big believer in “the more, the merrier” school of thought when it comes to food competitions.

Now, if there were a sudden surge of entries into some contests, it might present some logistical challenges. For example, the Flavor of Pueblo judging is supposed to be wrapped up within an hour. It wouldn’t be practical for every judge to taste and offer thoughtful critiques on dozens of entries within that time frame. However, it would be possible to group contestants into divisions, with the divisional winners advancing to later rounds until a winner could be determined.

And maybe there’s a need for more categories to encourage participation. For example, maybe Rita’s wouldn’t be terribly interested in competing head-to-head with La Tronica’s, because of the differences in the type of food those restaurants serve. But if there were separate categories for best Mexican and best Italian restaurants, that might change the nature of the game. In that type of scenario, there still could be an open category to determine the best overall winner.

Here’s another thought that hit me as I was having breakfast at the Hen House Cafe last weekend: Pueblo needs a competition for restaurants serving breakfast foods. You know the old saying about breakfast being the most important meal of the day. It would be fun to see which establishments would be judged to have the best breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, omlettes and the like.

I know we’ve entered into an uncertain time in our history, when people’s minds are elsewhere.

But we need to support our local restaurants. Even though dining out isn’t considered a safe option right now, many restaurants are offering carry out or delivery service.

And we should continue to recognize excellence in the local dining scene. After all, we’ve still got to eat, right?

