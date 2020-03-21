During an interview in 2015, not long after he became chief executive officer of the Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce, Steven Trujillo told a story about his career ambitions.

At one point in his youth, Trujillo said that he wanted to become a doctor, but joked that he couldn’t handle the sight of blood.

The task he’s taken on now doesn’t involve physical bloodletting, but it’s not for the faint of heart. Last weekend, Trujillo began talking with other business and government leaders about how the community can best respond to the economic slowdown associated with the coronavirus.

By the start of the workweek, the Business Economic Recovery Team (or BERT, for short) had sprung to life. Made up of representatives from various business organizations and government agencies, Trujillo said BERT’s goal is to find ways to help local businesses deal with the hard times that are expected to lie ahead.

Trujillo realizes what a daunting challenge that will be. Some businesses operate on razor-thin profit margins, so even a couple of off weeks can be extremely damaging to their bottom lines. Based on what we’ve been hearing the last few days, we could be entering a period when the term “business as usual” won’t apply for months.

“Unfortunately, there’s not a playbook on this,” Trujillo said. “It is going to be difficult to wrap our arms around.”

One of BERT’s objectives will be to help businesses find assistance that is available through federal and state government programs.

Also, the group will try to develop promotional campaigns to let potential customers in the community know what businesses are doing. For example, BERT will be helping to spread the word about which businesses are offering carryout or delivery services.

Pueblo County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz, who’s supporting BERT’s efforts, said he’s hopeful the work also will include steps like coordinating with the health department to develop proper cleaning procedures and guidelines on the number of customers who can safely frequent businesses at the same time.

At some point, Ortiz said, people are going to have to have ways to get goods and services that aren’t available through delivery or takeout.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” Ortiz said. “Should I go to the barber shop or not?”

This situation reminds me of a time in college when I and a couple of my friends helped out the clerk at a liquor store during a power outage by taking orders at the door and groping through the darkened aisles to find what customers wanted. It was a way to keep a store without a drive-through window open in a less-than-ideal situation.

Ortiz hopes there are new ways to encourage investment in the community’s enterprise zones. And he’s hopeful at least some of the city’s half-cent sales tax fund for economic development can be repurposed so it can ease some of the financial pain of existing businesses instead of luring new businesses here.

Trujillo is interested in repurposing, too. He would like to explore opportunities for workers at businesses that are slowing down in response to the coronavirus to be employed at other businesses that are facing increased demand as a result of the epidemic.

An obvious example that comes to mind would be servers at restaurants now closed to dine-in customers finding new roles at grocery stores that have been swamped with panicked shoppers.

Trujillo said this situation presents opportunities for businesses that had relied primarily on getting customers into their physical storefronts to expand their reach through online tools.

“It really demonstrates how some things can continue through the use of technology,” Trujillo said.

This may require a new level of creativity that didn’t exist in the pre-coronavirus world. For example, Trujillo said entertainment companies could start hosting “virtual parties” instead of mass gatherings.

As part of the effort, BERT is distributing surveys to local businesses to get a better sense of what their needs are in both the short and long term.

Trujillo isn’t predicting a quick end to this. He expects BERT to remain active six months to a year, if not longer.

My two cents’ worth: Getting all of these different groups to pool their resources and find creative ways to help local businesses is something that should be happening whether economic times are good or bad.

Maybe BERT will remain active after the current crisis has passed. If it does, then that might be one positive aspect we can take away from this.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest future column topics for The Business Case, contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.