At approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday evening an incident occurred in La Junta where shots were fired, said La Junta Police Chief Todd Quick.

Of two victims who's identities have not been released, one died.

The incident prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to respond, Quick said. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and Otero County Sheriff's Office assisted La Junta Police Department in responding to the incident, which ended with the suspect's arrest after he or she was located in Rocky Ford.

The La Junta chief said that more details would be available Sunday.

cburney@ljtdmail.com