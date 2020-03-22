My kids used to call me Mama-mayor, now they call me Grandma-mayor. I recently drove through the night to see my first grand baby come into the world in Reno, Nev. The very next day, because of COVID-19 precautions, all visitors were banned from coming into the hospital.

We were torn to be kept away from my recovering daughter and her tiny bundle. Even her husband almost was kicked out. However, we weren’t nearly as torn as the family who experienced the first Reno COVID-19 fatality. The reality of the seriousness of the novel virus was hitting home.

The harsh reality kept hitting. We had made plans to visit San Francisco and had been fantasizing over hiking in the redwoods and riding bikes over the Golden Gate Bridge. Instead, we canceled our trip at a financial loss.

The entire Bay Area was just ordered to shelter in place. As the San Francisco mayor warned that “we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus, ” I felt an urgency to come home and help take care of my Cañon City family.

We said premature goodbyes and started our long drive back with even more surprises.

We traveled through the tail end of Nevada’s biggest snowstorm of the year, where gas was only $1.97 per gallon, and then on through Utah moments before the 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit.

“What on earth is going on? Will zombies be next?” we joked as we continued driving through the creepy dark hours of the night. But people really were transforming. Some were rising up to the occasion and others were regressing.

Minor lapses of reason included a pack of teenage girls leaving a crowded grocery store with lattes in hand while passing an elderly woman on oxygen struggling to get inside for needed necessities.

Another person brazenly grabbed a box of diapers out of a mother’s cart even though there were plenty more on the shelf. Incidents like these, along with fear and an obsession to focus solely on COVID-19 news, can warp one’s sense of security and civility.

It is important to note that Fremont County now has (at the time of this writing) two probable cases of Covid-19 and the window of time to keep the virus curtailed is narrowing.

The key to minimizing the virus in our community is you. We shouldn’t take mandates and recommendations as lightly as the latte girls and we also don’t need to panic or lose common decency or respect for those around us.

As local elected officials, we have the opportunity of time to learn from other infected communities and plan accordingly. But the clock is ticking.

Cañon City is prepared and ready. Our hospital, as part of the larger Centura network, is ready. Our food pantries are offering grab-and-go bags of food. Loaves and Fishes emergency shelter is now open 24/7 for the homeless.

Our Agency on Aging is expanding food services to our elderly. Pharmacies are stocked. We are keeping a pulse on regular grocery store deliveries and are working to see our small businesses through the downfall.

I have reached out to multiple stakeholders to assess and coordinate COVID-19 plans. We are in the hands of people who are working hard on this issue and really care.

In addition to slowing down the pace of the virus for health and safety, it needs to be curbed for our economy. We cannot afford an extended economic hit. Local businesses are struggling, people are losing jobs and many don’t have savings to weather the storm.

On a national level, we have record high government debt, corporate debt, personal debt, and we are not well equipped to fight a recession.

The reality is hitting hard. But as I gently rocked my new little grand baby this week and watched the innocent contentment on his face with a bewitching little smile twitching, I knew we still have many reasons to smile as well. We will get through this. Let’s help each other.

Ashley Smith is the mayor of Canon City.