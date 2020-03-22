The Colorado High School Activities Association has extended the suspension of spring sports until April 18 and it has also canceled several events.

This comes following the most recent recommendation of state and federal health officials.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced new restrictions on public gatherings to help slow the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic. He ordered the closures of bars, restaurants and other large gathering places across Colorado for 30 days, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"In light of Gov. Jared Polis' announcement Monday afternoon, we are announcing that the association will follow the guidelines that went into effect at 8 a.m. today and will remain in effect for 30 days." CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said Tuesday. "This media and school advisory is to keep membership appraised of the latest decisions from the CHSAA office."

CHSAA encouraged schools to se stricter standards on student gatherings outside the high school. The suspension means no practices or competition.

CHSAA has also cancelled all music events for 2020, and the CHSAA Hall of Fame event, scheduled for April 14, has also been canceled.

The CHSAA Legislative Council meeting, scheduled for April 15, has been postponed pending changed in the public gathering restrictions.

The State Speech Tournament and the Student Leadership's Advisory U have been postponed until later in the spring pending changed in the public gathering restrictions.

The CHSAA office will remain closed until March 30, with staff working from home.

The CHSAA will recognize individual participants from the CHSAA state basketball championships with a memento in the coming weeks to recognize their leadership and resolve during that week.

National and state decisions related to the COVID-19 virus are changing daily, even hourly, so new updates will be posted on CHSAANow.com and communicated vis email to schools and media.