Illene Black, 86, of Fowler, Colo., passed away Thursday, March 5th, at Sangre De Cristo Hospice House, Pueblo.

Illene was born in Fowler, Colo., on Aug. 4, 1933, a daughter of the late Lorena Lucille (Denham) and Oran Wallace Smith.

She graduated from Fowler High School.

She was the wife of Jeffery William Black, Jr., they were married on May 19, 1954 in Raton, N.M.

She attended the Fowler United Methodist Church, Fowler, Colo.

Illene spent most of her life as a rancher’s wife, helping with daily chores on the ranch and raising three children there. She also spent many years as an auction clerk “up in the block” at Winter Livestock, and the Fowler Auction Barn. She was a member of the White Rock School community helping with pot luck dinners, and cooking for the Apishapa Trail Rides. Illene was also a member of the Rebecka Lodge for over 50 years.

Illene was actively involved with the Fowler United Methodist Church, as well as UMW. She was part of the Bereavement Committee as part of the Fowler United Methodist Church’s Outreach Ministry, as well as helping with the church’s annual Bazaar.

She spent a lifetime sewing, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering. She was well known for her sweaters, tea towels, earmuffs, and pot holders, still seen everywhere.

She loved her family, friends and Church.

She is survived by her husband Jeff of the home;

Son Bill (Teresa) Black, of Plush, Ore.;

Son Tim (Debora) Black, of Alamosa, Colo.;

Daughter Lynette (Dennis, Jr.) Salzbrenner, of Sugar City, Colo.;

Brother Ray (Betty) Smith, of Fowler, Colo.;

Sister Olive Rogge, of Fowler, Colo.;

Sister Pat (Tom) Watson, of Indian Hills, Colo.;

Grandson Seth (Cheryl) Salzbrenner, of Sugar City, Colo.;

Granddaughter Montana Black, of Plush, Ore.;

Step-Grandson Jared (Jenny) Gabbel, of Mesa, Ariz.;

Step-Granddaughter Jaclyn (Bryan) Hurst, of Alamosa, Colo.;

Great-Grandson Cooper Salzbrenner, of Sugar City, Colo.;

Great-Grandson Calvert Salzbrenner, of Sugar City;

Step-Great Grandson Jacob Gabbel, of Mesa, Ariz.;

Step-Great Grandson Justus Gabbel, of Mesa, Ariz.

Illene was preceded in death by her parents; brother: Bill Smith; 2 sisters: Betty (Robert) Black and Kay Varner; 2 brother - in laws: Emil Rogge and Alan Black; Granddaughter: Leslie Ann Black

Memorial Services have been postponed and will be held at a later time. Inurnment will be in the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler, Colo. The family requests donations to Fowler United Methodist Church; 302 Main, Fowler, Colo., 81039 or White Rock School; 33999 Hwy. 167; Fowler, Colo., 81039.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford - Ustick Funeral Home.