The eighth-seeded McClave High School girls basketball team faced top-seeded Springfield in the Class 1A State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at the University of Northern Colorado's Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley.

The Lady Cardinals came up short against the Lady Longhorns, losing 42-32.

Springfield led 9-6 after the first quarter. Both teams scored 13 points in the second and the Lady Longhorns had a 22-19 advantage at halftime.

Springfield stretched its lead to 34-25 after the third quarter. It outscored McClave in the fourth quarter by an 8-7 margin.

Anna Beckett was the Lady Cardinals' leading scorer with 22 points. Beckett also led in assists with three, and Maggie Chase led in rebounding with five.

McClave was scheduled to face Fleming in the consolation semifinals on Friday. However, the Colorado High School Activities Association canceled the remainder of all five state tournaments because of coronavirus concerns.

The Lady Cardinals finished the season with 16 wins and seven losses.

