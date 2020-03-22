Not long after crossing the Fourth Street bridge, drivers heading east along State Highway 96 might notice the explosion of color at State Beauty Supply, 600 W. Fourth St.

"It’s been a labor of love — and it has been a blessing," said Eric Sarracino, the artist.

Some images in the mural seem like a natural fit — like the five pink hands holding rolling brush, hairdryer, hairbrush, and two pairs of scissors. Then there’s some surprise embellishments: Edward Scissorhands, green chiles, and a flying pig.

"The process — it begins with a concept and then a layout design," Sarracino said. "You have to measure up the building and scale it out from a square foot to an inch. In this case, it’s so large I scaled it out to one fourth of an inch and came up with the concept and presented a layout design."

State Beauty Supply has served licensed cosmetologists and stylists since 2006 as a wholesale store. The building was previously painted tan with streaks of dark blue before store owner Bill Schroeder said the business decided "it was time to spruce up the building a little."

The artist "brought us a couple ideas and we played with it a little with it, changed a few things, came together on something that we all liked and agreed on," Schroeder said. "He just ran with it."

While the building is full of color, the mural is still a work in progress, Sarracino said. The final touches would be added to the face of the mural, which faces Fourth Street.

Sarracino said crafting a mural may seem to be a heavy workload, but is still an enjoyable process.

"The thing about it is, I enjoy it," Sarracino said. "It is very exciting to work. If I wasn’t married, I would work all day until sunset."

The experience has been rewarding.

"The exposure I’m getting has opened up different avenues to other people in the community," he said.

Upcoming projects for Sarracino include Vandalism to Muralism, a collaborative effort with neighborhood kids from Pueblo’s East Side to paint a mural in Mitchell Park.

