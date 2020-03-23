The first stage of coronavirus awareness is usually disbelief.

However, as public facilities close one by one and all the toilet paper disappears from the shelves, you begin to get it that there really is something to be concerned about. People you trust are telling you the steps you need to take and you are listening to the television news, which is full of the disease and its fatalities from China, Korea, Italy and the United States, where the death count has passed 500.



Americans are stranded all over the world. They have been told to get home as quickly as possible if they do not wish to stay where they are for a long time.



At this point, some have been getting used to working from home and some have been freaking out. It’s not just a bad dream. We are involved in a worldwide pandemic. As Darlene Derbigny said after the recent special school board meeting, “It’s no wonder. It’s the way the world is now.” We can go anyplace, and fast. There’s no isolation from problems anywhere in the world.



The main way to fight the virus is sanitation and remaining at least 6 feet away from other people. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20 seconds. It’s amazing how long 20 seconds is when you’re scrubbing your hands. People used to tell kids to sing the ABC song, which is about 20 seconds long.



The economic effects are felt most by the restaurants and the nail and hair salons that have had to shut down. The restaurants can have take-out and delivery, however.

The kids are home from school, at least until April 17. The schools are continuing the free lunch and breakfast program for kids 18 and under, and will be handing out learning packets for the smaller children and probably going online for the older ones. Superintendent Rick Lovato has contacted Scholastic Publishing for additional materials.



Do not throw supposedly flushable stuff into the toilet. It may be flushable, but it will clog the sewer pipes and too much of it will deactivate the microbial critters that now clean our waste water.