As the coronavirus pandemic escalates, the Pueblo Convention Center sales team has been working feverishly to reschedule events.

But some events have had to be canceled, and the trend is taking its toll financially on the popular venue facility.

“We have a busy few months ahead of us and it’s our peak season for not just weddings, but galas, conventions and trade shows,” said Kevin Ortiz, general manager of the convention center and Memorial Hall.

“My sales team over the last two weeks has been doing everything they can not to just cancel the event but to reschedule for a later time.”

Ortiz said weddings are a little more tricky because people usually are coming in from out of town or even out of state.

“Weddings are a little bit more sensitive than some of our corporate-type pieces of business,” he said. “Thus far, we’ve been able to accommodate most.”

Ortiz said about half of the business bookings for April and March were able to be rescheduled, or are currently in the works for rescheduling.

The other half had to be canceled.

Ortiz said about 35 events have been affected so far since the crisis started to make its way into Pueblo.

“That takes us to the end of April that we are working on right now. Everything is changing day by day and sometimes minute by minute,” Ortiz said.

“We are really trying to push these events out as far as we can while accommodating the individuals. It’s definitely been a task for us because a lot of our dates are already taken up later on in the year.”

Ortiz said said it’s been a tough stretch, and the financial impact may be grim for the facility.

“It’s going to have a direct impact on the venue. We won’t have any business take place and we still have overhead in regard to utilities and indirect expenses,” Ortiz said.

“We‘be done as much as we can to mitigate those expenses by either rescheduling or cutting costs as much as we can. Canceled events impact direct revenue.”

Ortiz said he is still trying to figure out the actual impact the center may face.

“It all depends and when we can start having events again. The information literally changes all the time. First it was 30 days. It could probably even be 60 days. Whatever the case, the financial impact will continue to go up. The longer we are not able to do stuff within the buildings, the more overhead we will have to deal with, without revenue coming in,” he said.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517