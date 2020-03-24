The use of disinfectant wipes during the Covid-19 threat has become second nature, and it’s hard to argue against their use. They are handy, quick, and may be effective at killing germs, as is advertised on their label. As we are all washing our hands and wiping down surfaces with more frequency, La Junta’s wastewater infrastructure can be negatively affected by the improper disposal of wipes into the sewer system.

Disinfectant wipes were never intended for disposed by flushing them down the toilet. Whether your home or business is connected to the public sewer system, or has a septic system or other onsite wastewater treatment system, you should never flush any types of wipes, including baby wipes and those labeled as flushable, down the toilet. Instead, you should place these products in the trash for proper disposal.

Yes, some products are labeled as flushable. They might go down the drain, but they do not break apart like toilet paper does. We have seen in the past how they can clog our sewer system and cause sewer line and lift station failure by creating “fatbergs.” Fats, oils, and greases collect onto these wipes which inhibits their ability to break down. They can get caught on tree roots, or broken joints in sewer piping, or become too heavy to be pushed through the pipes causing them to ball up and collect all manner of debris released down our sinks, showers, and toilets, then become congealed masses of non-biodegradable solid matter that eventually cause blockages and spills.

“Even during a time of crisis like this, we should be sure we’re not doing things that might inadvertently cause sewer line blockages and sewage spills that could harm our homes, our neighbor’s homes, public health, or our environment,” said Director of Water and Waster Tom Seaba.

Here is a brief list of other things that should not be flushed, according to the City of La Junta:

- Excessive fats, oil, and grease

- Any manner of medical waste, to include medications, bandages, wrappings, syringes and needles

- Feminine hygiene products, condoms, contraceptives

- Cigarette butts and coffee grounds

- Disposable diapers and dryer sheets

- Ear swabs, cotton balls, dental floss

- Pet waste and kitty litter

- Paints, solvents, sealants, thinners

- Poisons, hazardous waste

- Plastics of any kind

“Basically, just because it will go down the drain does not mean you should pour it down the drain or flush it. Your toilet is not a trash can,” said Seaba.

The increased inflow of disinfectants into our system can also have a negative impact on the sewer treatment processes. Normal amounts of household bleach, disinfectants, and detergents will not harm the domestic wastewater treatment system. However, excessive amounts of these chemicals may temporarily reduce treatment capacity, as the microorganisms needed to treat the biological waste can be reduced.

Wastewater treatment systems rely on the fact that molecules are either biodegradable or are removed in treatment. If waste is not removed by these means, there is a increased possibility for environmental discharge.

The treatments methods used in our new wastewater treatment facility are very effective. However, these methods can be overwhelmed by an abundance of household disinfectants and other cleaners, which could impair the microorganisms we rely on for treatment.

We can reduce these risks to our sewer system by following the usage directions on labels and by disposing of these products properly.