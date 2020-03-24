Private graveside services for Elsie Esther (Tiedt) Doyle Miller will be held at the Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, Colo. Elsie was born on Oct. 28, 1929, in Caddoa, Colo., to Carl and Katherine (Roth) Tiedt. She passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020, at her home in Wiley, Colo., at the age of 90.

Elsie was very involved in the family ranching and with being a 4-H leader for many years. She lived all of her life in the Bent County Area. Elsie enjoyed gardening, sewing, and writing “Caddoa News” for the Bent County Democrat and Lamar Daily News.

Elsie is survived by her children, Terry (Veloyce) Doyle of Madera, California, Cathy (Murk) Smitherman of Madison, Georgia; siblings, Joyce Hinkle, Leonard Tiedt, Carl Tiedt, Helen Powers, Ilene Nelson, Marie Piatt, Dorothy Potter, and Alfred Tiedt; 7 grandchildren, Donald Kinder, Brody Doyle, Dustin Doyle, Heath Doyle, Jennifer Doyle-Wright, Derrick Doyle, and Donald Doyle; 8 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Matilda Tiedt; first husband, Don Doyle; second husband, Clifton Miller; son, Larry Doyle; brother, Hubert Tiedt; and sister, Betty Ann Cox.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lamar Area Hospice directly or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.

