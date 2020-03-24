Less than a week after the Kansas State High School Activities Association cancelled the remainder of its basketball tournament for boys and girls, now the 2020 spring season is over.

In a release sent out Wednesday, the KSHSAA followed instruction by Gov. Laura Kelly who ordered to close schools through May 29, by cancelling the entire spring season. Kansas is the first state in the country to do so.

"The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist," stated a KSHSAA press release. "As a commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities, the best decision and only reasonable response is to cancel the regular season and postseason spring activity season."