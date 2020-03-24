The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is pleased to announce the publication of photography entries “Amaryllis” and "Ant Buffet" by Loretta Kerr in the DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters at www.dkg.org. Kerr, a resident of Rocky Ford, Colorado, is a member of Phi Chapter of the Colorado State Organization of the Society.

DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 68,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the Society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Society headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded the Society on May 11, 1929.