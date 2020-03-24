At approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday evening an incident occurred in La Junta where shots were fired, said La Junta Police Chief Todd Quick.

La Junta police officers responded to the 800 block of Santa Fe Avenue on a disturbance call late Friday night, according to a news release by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Officers that responded to the call learned that two people were being treated for gunshot wounds at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. Neither of the victims’ identities have been released at this time.

One of the victims, a 27-year-old La Junta man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other, a 27-year-old La Junta woman, was treated for her injuries and released that evening.

Law enforcement contacted alleged suspect Aaron Ignacio Vigil Perez at a Rocky Ford apartment. He was arrested and taken into custody at the Otero County Jail without incident, said the bureau.

Perez is being held without bond on suspicion of murder in the first degree.

Quick said the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol, 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and Otero County Sheriff's Office assisted La Junta Police Department in responding to the incident.

The bureau, La Junta Police Department and the 16th district attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

