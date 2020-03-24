As of March 30, 2020, all courses at Otero Junior College will be transitioned to remote learning formats. Over the past week OJC administrators have been making numerous adjustments as they are responding to mandates and recommendations associated with the Coronavirus. At this time, OJC will still have employees on campus but will be proactive about social distancing as recommended. Buildings located on campus will be closed to the public.

In addition to courses transitioning to remote, all campus events have been cancelled until further notice. This includes:

· Silver Sneakers

· OJC Dance

· All home and away athletic events

· Campus tours

The Otero Arts Festival will be conducted in an abbreviated format utilizing photography and video presentations and judging.

There will be a limited number of students who are unable to leave campus and return home. Those students will be able to continue living in the residence halls and will be receiving food service.

Based on guidance from CDC and others, OJC has made the difficult decision to cancel Spring graduation ceremonies and student achievement events. OJC will continue to work on alternate plans to recognize these students and will share information as soon as possible.

According to OJC President, Tim Alvarez, “We cannot fully anticipate all of the challenges associated with this change in delivery. This new normal may be with us for a while.” He added, “I believe the challenges we are addressing and rising to will make OJC a better institution as a result. I hope our students and the public understand that we are doing our best to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff while maintaining the same rigor and quality of education.”

Enrollment for Summer and Fall Semesters open as planned today. Current students will receive communications about scheduling a phone advising session through Navigate. New students may call the staff in the Learning Commons at 719-384-6946 for more information on registration.

OJC is preparing to cope with additional challenges, should they become necessary. Information will be shared as it becomes available.

For more information about OJC’s COVID-19 communications and emergency preparedness please refer to the OJC Alert website, https://www.ojc.edu/about/policies/emergency/default.aspx. For any additional questions, please call 719-384-6800.