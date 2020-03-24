Now, perhaps more than ever, it is important to support local business as much as possible.

While dine-in options aren’t available, the following Pueblo West establishments are working to help the community.

The following Pueblo West restaurants are offering drive-thru, take-out or delivery. Please continue to support them in whatever way you can (don’t forget gift certificates). This list may not be complete and is subject to change.

•3 Margaritas: 177 S. Purcell, 719-547-7480

•Adam’s Ribs: 228 S. McCulloch, 719-225-8908 – curbside takeout, delivery to Pueblo West

•Angelo’s PW: 74 Component Drive, 719-547-4388 - open for takeout drive up window service, and delivery orders. For carryout, 719-547-4388. For delivery, 719-547-4238, dineindeliverypueblo.com.

•Asian Garden: 74 Component Drive, 719-547-4699 They use GrubHub for delivery.

•Bella Pasta: 332 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-3315 - offering to go orders only with 10% off all orders. Check their FB page for updates on times they'll be open and specials. Free Friday and Saturday delivery for Pueblo West families.

•Buckshot Bar & Grill: 190 W. Palmer Lake Drive, 719-547-7200 - to go orders and delivery thru Dine In Delivery

•Carl’s Jr: 72 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-9991 – Drive thru is open, delivery by Grubhub

•Cats Pourhouse: 147 Tiffany Drive, 719-647-0270 – takeout, delivery by Dine-In Delivery

•Dairy Queen: 118 Tiffany Drive, 719-547-9800, Drive thru is open

•Deli Dave’s: 360 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-3400, takeout

•Do Drop PW: 944 E. Kimble, 719-547-8440

•Donut Oven: 198 S. Purcell, 719-547-5085 – open for drive thru or curbside pickup. Delivery through Door Dash.

•El Super Taco: 76 McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-8792

•First Round Draft, 611 S. McCulloch Blvd W, 719-547-2313, open for takeout

•Hen House Café: 53 E Palmer Lake, 719-647-1048 – open for takeout.

•Mae’s Café: 75 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-1900 - Drive thru is open.

•Marie’s: 297 S. Joe Martinez Blvd, 719-299-4408 – Drive thru is open, taking orders for custom cakes.

•McDonalds: 1012 N. Market Plaza, 719-547-9458 – Drive thru is open

•MoMo: 74 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-0010

•Pho 50: 191 S. Purcell Blvd, 719-547-4340

•PJ’s Coffee: 922 E. Hailey Lane, 719-647-2848 - Drive thru is open

•Passkey: 82 S. Radnor, 719-547-7747 – open for takeout

•Rojas: 877 E. Enterprise Drive, 719-647-9832 - Open for takeout

•Taco Bell: 99 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-4836 – Drive thru is open

•Sonic Drive-In: 69 S. Dunlap Drive, 719-547-7641

•Taco Shells: 336 S McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-9208

•Tea Palace: 46 E Dunlap Drive, 719-547-8288 - Offering drive thru, pickup or delivery

•Tocayo Mexican Grill & Cantina: 283 S Joe Martinez Blvd, 719-696-8169 - providing delivery service to Pueblo West.

•Wendy’s: 988 E. Kimble Drive, 719-647-1592 – Drive thru is open, delivery by Grubhub

Pueblo West’s Dine-In Delivery may be reached at 719-547-4238 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for delivery from the following:

1129 Sprits & Eatery: 11a.m – 2 p.m. and 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Angelos PW: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Arribas Mexican Grill: 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Buckshot: Noon – 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Cats Pourhouse: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Chongs: 11-8

Colorado Tap Room: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Deli Dave’s: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon-Fri; 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat

Double D’s BBQ: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wed – Fri

Hanging Tree Café: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Jakes Cakes: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Fri

Jorges: noon – 8 p.m.

Lobos Tacos & Tequila: Noon – 7:45 p.m. Tues – Sat

Mak’s: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Mr. Tandoori: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Passkey Abriendo: 11 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Thunderzone: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.