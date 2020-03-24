Now, perhaps more than ever, it is important to support local business as much as possible.
While dine-in options aren’t available, the following Pueblo West establishments are working to help the community.
The following Pueblo West restaurants are offering drive-thru, take-out or delivery. Please continue to support them in whatever way you can (don’t forget gift certificates). This list may not be complete and is subject to change.
•3 Margaritas: 177 S. Purcell, 719-547-7480
•Adam’s Ribs: 228 S. McCulloch, 719-225-8908 – curbside takeout, delivery to Pueblo West
•Angelo’s PW: 74 Component Drive, 719-547-4388 - open for takeout drive up window service, and delivery orders. For carryout, 719-547-4388. For delivery, 719-547-4238, dineindeliverypueblo.com.
•Asian Garden: 74 Component Drive, 719-547-4699 They use GrubHub for delivery.
•Bella Pasta: 332 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-3315 - offering to go orders only with 10% off all orders. Check their FB page for updates on times they'll be open and specials. Free Friday and Saturday delivery for Pueblo West families.
•Buckshot Bar & Grill: 190 W. Palmer Lake Drive, 719-547-7200 - to go orders and delivery thru Dine In Delivery
•Carl’s Jr: 72 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-9991 – Drive thru is open, delivery by Grubhub
•Cats Pourhouse: 147 Tiffany Drive, 719-647-0270 – takeout, delivery by Dine-In Delivery
•Dairy Queen: 118 Tiffany Drive, 719-547-9800, Drive thru is open
•Deli Dave’s: 360 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-3400, takeout
•Do Drop PW: 944 E. Kimble, 719-547-8440
•Donut Oven: 198 S. Purcell, 719-547-5085 – open for drive thru or curbside pickup. Delivery through Door Dash.
•El Super Taco: 76 McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-8792
•First Round Draft, 611 S. McCulloch Blvd W, 719-547-2313, open for takeout
•Hen House Café: 53 E Palmer Lake, 719-647-1048 – open for takeout.
•Mae’s Café: 75 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-1900 - Drive thru is open.
•Marie’s: 297 S. Joe Martinez Blvd, 719-299-4408 – Drive thru is open, taking orders for custom cakes.
•McDonalds: 1012 N. Market Plaza, 719-547-9458 – Drive thru is open
•MoMo: 74 N. McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-0010
•Pho 50: 191 S. Purcell Blvd, 719-547-4340
•PJ’s Coffee: 922 E. Hailey Lane, 719-647-2848 - Drive thru is open
•Passkey: 82 S. Radnor, 719-547-7747 – open for takeout
•Rojas: 877 E. Enterprise Drive, 719-647-9832 - Open for takeout
•Taco Bell: 99 S. McCulloch Blvd, 719-547-4836 – Drive thru is open
•Sonic Drive-In: 69 S. Dunlap Drive, 719-547-7641
•Taco Shells: 336 S McCulloch Blvd, 719-647-9208
•Tea Palace: 46 E Dunlap Drive, 719-547-8288 - Offering drive thru, pickup or delivery
•Tocayo Mexican Grill & Cantina: 283 S Joe Martinez Blvd, 719-696-8169 - providing delivery service to Pueblo West.
•Wendy’s: 988 E. Kimble Drive, 719-647-1592 – Drive thru is open, delivery by Grubhub
Pueblo West’s Dine-In Delivery may be reached at 719-547-4238 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for delivery from the following:
1129 Sprits & Eatery: 11a.m – 2 p.m. and 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Angelos PW: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Arribas Mexican Grill: 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Buckshot: Noon – 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday
Cats Pourhouse: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Chongs: 11-8
Colorado Tap Room: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Deli Dave’s: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Mon-Fri; 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat
Double D’s BBQ: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wed – Fri
Hanging Tree Café: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Jakes Cakes: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon-Fri
Jorges: noon – 8 p.m.
Lobos Tacos & Tequila: Noon – 7:45 p.m. Tues – Sat
Mak’s: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Mr. Tandoori: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Passkey Abriendo: 11 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.
Thunderzone: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.