Cat’s Pourhouse and Angelo’s Pizza are among Pueblo West eateries trying to stay in business during the coronavirus shutdown.

The worry in Tim Guidry’s voice is unmistakeable.

As owner of Cat’s Pourhouse, 147 Tiffany Dr., Guidry and his wife Coleen, are following the state mandate to close to the public for 30 days in an effort to staunch the spread of coronavirus. It is not the ideal situation for the pub and restaurant where customers like to gather socially to have a drink and a meal.

“We spent 19 years structuring our business and had 48 hours to restructure it. We are doing the best we can,” he said.

“We have no idea how this is going to end up, but we are going to make the best of it. This is our only income,” Guidry said.

Even pizza businesses like Angelo’s Pizza, 74 Component Drive, which has a drive through window, adapting to the closure order is tough.

“Obviously this is effecting us as 75 to 80 percent of our business is dine in and we can no longer sell alcohol,” which hurts the business, said Michelle Herrera, general manager. “We have to do this and our doors are shut and locked for 30 days, but we still have take out and customers can pick up orders at the drive through.”

“We are doing our best to wipe everything down, sanitize the counter tops and other high-touch areas. We are taking time to sanitize our tables and the (condiment) caddies,” Herrera said.

Herrera urges customers to follow Angelo’s on Facebook and Instagram where they can keep apprised of daily specials the restaurant will continue to offer. Angelo’s also has changed hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to match the Dine-In Delivery Pueblo delivery service that helps them with food distribution.

Customers of both establishments can have food delivered to their homes from the Dine-In Delivery service by logging onto DineInDeliveryPueblo.com or calling 719-547-4238.

Cat’s customers can call the restaurant directly to order food for pickup at 719-647-0270. Angelo’s customers can call to order food for drive through pickup 719-547-4388.

