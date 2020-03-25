Former Rocky Ford High School and Otero Junior College basketball coach Houston Reed has joined the men's basketball staff at the University of Northern Colorado as an assistant.

Reed had been the head men's coach at Chadron State (Neb.) the last four years. While at Chadron State, Reed coached four All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference players and in 2018-19 led the Eagles to a 12-16 record, the best record in school history. Chadron State won 10 RMAC games that season and that was the first time in seven years that had happened.

Reed was the head men's basketball coach at OJC for 10 years prior to Chadron State. The Rattlers won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX championship in 2011-12 and they were the runners-up in 2012-13 and in 2015-16. OJC advanced to the NJCAA Tournament in 2012 and 2016 and it advanced to the Elite Eight in 2012.

While at Otero, Reed coached 29 Academic All-Region and 12 Academic All-American players. Four of his teams finished in the Top 20 nationally for team grade-point average. He placed 67 players to four-year institutions, including six to NCAA Division 1 schools in his last two seasons.

Prior to OJC, Reed was the head boys basketball coach at Rocky Ford, where he took a winless team to the Class 2A Sweet 16 in only two seasons.

Reed played for Otero from 1998-2000 and he holds the single-game scoring record with 46 points and sits 15th on the all-time scoring leader board. Following OJC, Reed played at Northern State (S.D.) University under the legendary Don Meyer.

Reed is originally from Olathe and played basketball there,

Reed and his wife, Leah, have a daughter, Olivia, and a son, Johnnie.

Reed joins new head coach Steve Smiley, who had been the associate head coach at UNC under Jeff Linder for the last four seasons. During that time, UNC had an 80-50 record and the Bears won the 2018 Collegeinsider.com Tournament and they strung together three straight 20-plus win seasons.

Before UNC, Smiley was an assistant coach at Weber State University from 2014-16. Before Weber State, he was the head men's basketball coach and athletics director at Sheridan (Wyo.) College for six seasons. At Sheridan, he had a record of 153-43 and won four NJCAA Region IX North titles and appeared in to Region IX championship games.

Prior to Sheridan, he was an assistant coach at Northern State for two seasons.

Smiley also played at Northern State, where he and Reed were teammates.

