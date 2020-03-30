Coming off the heels of other closures around the county, Bent County Sheriff Jake Six announced that the Sheriff’s office and the jail are closed to the public.

He added that jail visitation, concealed handgun permits, vin inspections and other administrative services will not be done until further notice. Six also indicated that they will still respond to every call they receive.

However, he asked that the caller notify them if they are experiencing any flu like symptoms to insure they have the proper personal protective equipment. If anyone has any questions or needs to speak with a Deputy he said to call them at 456-1363.

