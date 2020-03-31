On March 23, Dustin Bryan ,with help from Jordyn Bryan,Christa Maes, Ron Cornelius, Shane Moore and Dustin's dog Oakley took it upon themselves to help others in the community of Rocky Ford and surrounding communities by giving out over 9,000 lbs of potatoes.

They handed out all the potatoes with the idea that they could help others in need without asking for anything in return. Donations were optional but not needed as they were determined to help a community.

Dustin Bryan and his family wanted to show their support to the community that supported them in the past when their home burnt in a house fire.Caring and sharing was their motto as cars and people showed up to pick up potatoes from the bed of their truck.

As I look at them and other people in the area who take their time to share food with those in need I see hope for humanity. Coronavirus may affect us now but sharing and caring will help us through our current times of need.