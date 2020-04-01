The La Junta City Park and College Overlook Park (on San Juan) have been closed to social activities, basketball, skating park, playground and gazebos closed. Walking, jogging and running on trail are OK with social distancing along with fishing and feeding ducks and geese (chicken scratch only). These are releases from the City of La Junta offices.



“Golf and tennis with your own equipment are permitted,” said City Manager Rick Klein.



The trail down the hill south side of 10th street has also been paved from across 10th from hospital to past Anderson Arroyo. Remember to take your cell phone with you when walking, in case of emergency. Exercise is a legitimate reason to be out of your house but remember social distancing (six feet).