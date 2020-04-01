The La Junta City Transit is continuing services in town, but there are some changes. No more than five riders may catch the bus on any route. The bus picks up individuals at their homes or other designated places.

“The routes run every 45 minutes: 8:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 1015 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. 1 :15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.,” said bus driver Charles Powell. Do not get on the bus if you are coughing, sneezing, running a fever or have other signs of illness.

Powell sprays the bus with Lysol after each run and wipes down all surfaces that are touched by people. The other driver right now is Tom Vela.

“Tom insisted on coming back on duty when he knew we needed him,” said Celeste Kauten, one of two designated dispatchers. The other dispatcher is Josie Lopez. “There is one dispatcher and one driver on duty each day,” said Kauten. One bus is operating.

The Colorado Department of Transportation suspended its Bustang and Outrideer bus service between cities throughout the state.

“We were able to keep operating because we are within the city,” said Kauten.

“We must do everything we can right now to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

“Minimizing travel between communities is one important piece of our fight against this virus, and so we are suspending or intercity bus service. Please stay at home whenever possible and comply with the governor’s Stay-At-Home order in full.”

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com