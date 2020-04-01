Erjavec: ’We suddenly find ourselves working in interesting times.’

It’s not the situation most students and faculty at Pueblo Community College would prefer, but just like other institutions of higher learning across the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has forced remote learning.

The school kicked off its remote learning program Monday following what would have been the school’s 2020 spring break.

"We suddenly find ourselves working in interesting times. We feel like we have always been quite good at helping students manage through adverse challenges, but our current situation has caused us to look deep down into our souls and practice what we preach, said PCC President Patty Erjavec.

"Fortunately, the entire PCC team has stepped up and has done an incredible job of quickly changing gears and drawing on their unique strengths to best prepare our students for the ‘new normal’ of remote learning."

The remote learning allows instructors to conduct live classes at the students’ normally scheduled class time — but instead of meeting together in a classroom, they are meeting remotely using web conferencing.

"They can see and hear each other. They can ask questions and get responses in real time. The teacher can also share PowerPoint slides and videos," said Nancy Scofield, instructional designer with My PCC E-learning program.

She was using the program during a remote interview with The Pueblo Chieftain on Wednesday.

Scofield said it’s like a classroom away from the classroom.

"They are on their own screens and socially distanced. If students don’t have a webcam, they can still hear instruction and see a participants’ list. Students can hear each other just like if they were together in a classroom, " she said.

As the pandemic grew at an alarming rate in the U.S. and as local health leaders began to set new guidelines, school officials scrambled to put this plan in place.

"We’ve had this software in place for a while. We have some virtual classes where students on different campuses can be connected through video conferencing so they were already used to using this," Scofield said.

"The decision that this was the direction we were heading in was made two weeks ago."

PCC extended spring break by giving students the week off before the regularly scheduled break.

In that first week, faculty and instructors were still working on campus.

"Those of us on staff were working with them and getting this set up including setting up training and resources," Scofield said.

Instructors worked last week testing the system.

"They were making sure connections were working and wanting to feel comfortable doing what they needed to do for classes," Scofield said.

PCC also is using a learning management system that has been in place for several years.

"All classes — no matter how they meet, if they are online, virtual, hybrid or face to face — they all use that system to some degree. We have been trying to help the traditional classroom teachers who don’t use it as extensively," Scofield said.

Students still would have quizzes and assignments online instead of handing in a piece of paper.

Scofield said after three days, the program seems to be working well.

"A faculty member said Tuesday, ’Wow, Day Two couldn’t have gone any smoother.’ That was nice to hear," she said.

"Students prefer classroom. That’s why we chose not to just go full online where it’s totally asynchronous. We chose this remote learning so that it’s still live and you still get to see and hear and talk. You just aren’t in the same room."

Scofield said students seem to be adapting pretty well.

"I am super proud of my co-worker, Robin Leach, and how hard all of our staff has worked together to support the faculty and instructors," Scofield said.

"It’s not the situation anyone would prefer, but I am just completely blown away by how committed and how devoted everyone is to supporting our students in every way possible."

Erjavec said Scofield is a quiet leader who just rolled up her sleeves and did what she does best, providing instructional support and resources in the least intimidating manner as possible.

"We are fortunate to have hundreds of Nancys at PCC, all working together to ensure student success. It goes without saying that this has been challenging, but my team is in this together. We are strong; we are smart; we are all adjusting to dramatic changes; but unity has always been our greatest asset," Erjavec said.

