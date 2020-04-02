Early in the coronavirus pandemic, local church leaders had to do the unthinkable.

They canceled all public services.

Though sensible, the measure came as a hard spiritual knock for worshippers, who now are feeling the new reality even more as Palm Sunday and Holy Week approach.

Local churches and religious institutions in Pueblo have plans for the coming week and for Easter Sunday, which is usually the largest gathering for Christians, as well as Passover.

Public health officials on Wednesday urged local churches and house of worships to avoid holding traditional on-site worship services during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday.

"Faith is an important part of my life and I understand the importance of the Easter season," said Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

"I strongly encourage leaders of churches and houses of worship to continue to serve their communities during this Easter season by offering alternative ways to practice faith and deliver services in a safe manner to include livestreaming or recorded services."

During the Easter season, many churches experience an increase in attendance at services, but the federal government has extended social distancing until April 30, and the state is currently on a stay-at-home directive.

The Most Rev. Stephen Berg, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo, said the diocese is managing changes in connecting with its communities by the grace of God.

"God is bigger than the current restrictions that separate us," Berg said Thursday.

Before the outbreak, the diocese wasn’t offering livestream Mass. But for the past two Sundays, Berg has been celebrating Mass live on Facebook from the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo.

The diocese also been offering daily Mass two to three times a week. Parishes also have been streaming the Stations of The Cross and other special events including St. Joseph’s Table at St. Joseph’s Parish on the St. Charles Mesa. Eucharistic Adoration also has been streamed live.

"Last week, our Chrism Mass was the largest Chrism Mass we’ve ever had," Berg said.

The Mass had a total of 29,000 views. Facebook reports a reach of 4,645 people. And there were 2,493 engagements with more than 300 comments along the way.

The diocese also has developed a new website as part of its online ministry.

Palm Sunday Mass Sunday will be livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. as will Easter Sunday Mass on April 12. Next week, Holy Thursday is set for 5 p.m. and Good Friday will be streamed at 3 p.m. The Easter Vigil on April 11 will be streamed at 7:45 p.m.

The livestream is on the Diocese of Pueblo’s Facebook page and anyone can view even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

"We are learning this social media presence," the bishop said with a laugh.

"It’s a good atmosphere here and very alert to the struggle that is going out there."

Pastor Steve Chavez at Praise Assembly of God said his church is continuing to do everything it can to make sure their congregation is safe.

All activities and services at the church have been suspended until further notice. The church has been carrying Sunday and Wednesday services online at www.pueblopraise.org, the church’s Facebook Page and the Praise Assembly YouTube channel. Easter Sunday services also will be livestreamed.

"We love you. We are praying for you and our community," a woman said on an answering message at Praise Assembly on Thursday.

Leaders at Temple Emanuel canceled the Passover Seder and will not meet until the stay-at-home order ends.

Michael Atlas-Acuna, president of the temple, said it is following guidelines not to gather.

The temple’s community was set on fire last month as well, so when the coronavirus orders end, they will meet at Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors’ events center.

"We haven’t been meeting at all. Everyone will just be staying home until this is over," he said.

Community groups and churches also are advised to forgo Easter egg hunts or other holiday-related activities. Families are urged to limit the number of people at gatherings.

"As difficult as a time that this has been for all of us, I see many graces unfolding. Our diocese is becoming unified around a ministry of healing and hope as never before," Berg said.

"Our ability to live our faith has been challenged, but our longing for the things of God has been awakened. Pope Francis says that this is now the time to focus on the things that matter."

On a personal level, Berg said, like many people, he will miss seeing his family this Easter.

"My nine siblings are keeping a constant stream of texting chatter from Montana as we pull together as a family in these new ways," he said.

"My mother, 94, is able to lift the phone, and they are streaming events from Pueblo for her.

"We pray for all people of the diocese, especially those most affected and the most vulnerable among us."

