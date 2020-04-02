From the first days of modern-day medical treatment, the doctor-patient relationship has been defined through the "hands-on" approach: a face-to-face visit and human touch examination.

But in the ongoing effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, national and state protocols have both called for social distancing.

This initially presented a special quandary for physicians and their patients, especially the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, for whom social distancing can be necessary for survival.

Although telemedicine — the use of electronic communications and software to provide clinical services without an in-person visit, also known as telehealth — is certainly not new, it has, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly become the new norm.

It’s also charting a course for the future.

Medical oncologist Dr. Alonso Pacheco of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers credits the Chinese with ushering in the era of the "virtual doctor."

"Even with COVID-19, doctors still need to assess people," he said via a Zoom interaction. "With all efforts dedicated to COVID-19, there was an initial concern that routine health care wouldn’t be addressed: and that could lead to another crisis."

Pacheco, along with cardiologists and other specialists, are reaching out to their patients who are in the comfort of their homes through virtual platforms like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.

The virtual visits are best suited for regularly scheduled appointments, check-ups and consultations: in essence, routine care and maintenance. At Parkview, telehealth is available for established patients only and, like a regular office visit, could be subject to coninsurance and deductibles.

This approach, for the most part a necessity at the moment, offers protection for the patient as well as the physician.

"It’s important that we keep our most vulnerable patients in their home, to keep them safe," Pacheco said. "Physically distancing themselves from the community is the only tool people have to protect themselves from the virus.

"We don’t want someone bringing the virus into the clinic, nor do we want to expose patients to any risk."

This virtual platform, the doctor continued, is especially suited to cancer patients, those 60 and older, and men and women diagnosed as comorbid (the simultaneous presence of two chronic diseases or conditions.)

"But we see a lot of younger patients this way, too," Pacheco added.

The virtual visits are not limited to consultation and conversation. Pacheco explained that results of lab work and CAT scans, as examples, can be shared through the platform.

"This is very powerful and useful to our specialty," he said. "And we are still able to socialize — to cry, to laugh — over this platform. We just don’t have to be physically close to do so."

Steve Shirley, Parvkiew’s vice president of information technology and chief information officer, said the foremost factor in rolling out telehealth was the technological capabilities of patients.

"Not every patient has a PC with a camera and a microphone hooked to it," he said. "But the high majority probably have a smartphone, or an iPad or some other tablet. When we put this together, it had to be a solution that 100% catered to the capabilities the patient has."

Although telehealth has been around for some time, "Not all of the major software vendors in our country have embraced the rollout of it to the degree others have," Shirley said. "We use two different software systems here: One of them has the capability, but had not deployed it, and the other is working on it right now.

"So that meant we basically had to come up with a hybrid while we wait for the official systems to come forth."

Shirley said a video option was added to the documentation aspect of the software to allow for visual interactions.

Like many providers, Dr. Kathryn McCaffrey, an internal medicine physician, is new to telehealth.

"My experience has been very positive, actually," she said from her office in the ParkWest Medical complex. "We had patients who were a little apprehensive, because they’re not necessarily comfortable with technology, but they have smartphones, and they know how to get pictures of grandkids and family members.

"And that’s about as much knowledge as you need in order to make this work."

McCaffery has engaged with patients with acute issues, those fearful they had been exposed to the coronavirus, and to consult regarding medication adjustments.

"Certainly, some of the patients I have consulted with via telehealth, in a normal situation, I would want to see them in person," she added.

That, Pacheco admitted, is the ideal in a noncrisis situation.

"But right now, that’s not the safest way, and this is the only thing we can do. It’s the best solution for us," he said. "Our patients are still out there and they still need answers to their questions."

The virtual platform is not suited for those experiencing emergencies, or patients who need a mass or wound physically examined. In the event Pacheco needs to meet with such a patient in person, he ensures that the exposure time between the two is limited.

"I will do it quickly, and then return to the Zoom," he said, adding that virtual engagements are often done in the same building but in separate rooms.

"But we need to make sure that patients come in and be seen for emergency symptoms, or if they believe they are having a heart attack, as an example. By staying home, they could be risking their lives," Pacheco said.

Initially, many appointments were canceled once social distancing mandates were put in place. But as more patients learned about telehealth's convenience and effectiveness, its use began to become more widespread.

A foretelling, Pacheco said, of the days to come.

"The good that’s coming out of this is the opportunity to innovate," he said. "Almost immediately, we have moved 10 years into the future, whereas it would have taken us 10 years to get there.

"A change has happened, and we are ready to jump into the future, as long as patients are willing to understand and accept it."

Darrin Smith, Parkview’s chief operating officer, agrees that telehealth will remain a powerful tool after the current crisis is navigated through.

"When you look at Parvkiew and our service area, you get a lot of patients who end up having to drive an hour or two for a 10- or 15-minute appointment," Smith said. "So hopefully, telehealth will prevent them from having to make that drive.

"And we can still make that connection between our providers and those in the rural communities."

Smith encourages those who want to explore the use of telehealth to first reach out to their provider to see if the platform is being used.

"Our physicians who are using telehealth have absolutely embraced it," he said. " But not every provider and every physician is able to do this. I do, however, definitely see this as something that’s going to be used by more hospitals throughout the country."

