As the State of Colorado continues taking measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will close all playgrounds, campgrounds, camping and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) at Colorado's state parks as well as camping at State Wildlife Areas effective last Thursday until further notice. This action has been taken based on The Stay-At-Home Order from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the advice of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CPW will notify all campers on-site to vacate immediately and staff will be contacting reservation holders and provide for either refunds or changes for those affected campers.

As of last Thursday, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open. However, CPW managers may close areas that do not allow for social distancing. This could include picnic areas, fishing piers and other more concentrated recreation areas and will be determined by location. CPW encourages people to take local and state stay-at-home orders seriously, and limit travel time wherever possible, even for approved recreation.

Park visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors. Anyone demonstrating signs of illness, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath should stay home. Restrooms also remain open, and visitors are advised to take soap for hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available.

Most importantly, CPW recommends that everyone follow precautionary guidance issued by CDC, CDPHE, public local health agencies, and the Colorado Governor's Office when recreating in the outdoors.

Last week, CPW temporarily suspended classes and large events and has temporarily closed facilities such as visitor centers and area offices.

CPW is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is committed to following the state's updated policy on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Visit CPW on the web for the most up-to-date information on how CPW is supporting the state's COVID-19 efforts, as well as our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

When getting outside, Coloradans must practice social distancing to prevent COVID-19 and limit community spread. Updated information about Colorado Parks and Wildlife's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at cpw.state.co.us.

In addition, all US Forest Service campgrounds, restrooms, trailheads, cabins and fire lookout rentals, picnic sites and trash facilities are closed to the public. Check with your local National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, or US Fish and Wildlife Service office for specific closures and allowed recreation activities.