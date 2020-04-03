With over 700 meals set for delivery the Las Animas School District with the help of the Bent County Sheriff’s office, officially started their food delivery program on Monday.

The program will deliver both breakfast and lunch to students Monday through Friday, however, those 18 and older can also get in on the program. According to District Communication Officer Susan Waring the school has a hotline number people can call to be added to the delivery list.

That number is 928-2552. To get added, Waring said, interested parties need to call between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. For those adults 18 and over, they will be asked to fill out an application and mail it in so that the city can be reimbursed for the meals. She also added that at the moment there is no cap on the number of people who can sign up.

As for the meals themselves, she said that the kitchen is planning on doing a variety of meals, similar to what they normally fix for the school including some ‘hot’ lunches. Some examples of meals include a hoagie sandwich, chicken fajitas and chicken Alfredo to name a few.

Menus for the next day's meal will be posted on the school districts Facebook page at 2 p.m. everyday and an overview of the April menu can be found there as well.

Waring said that considering the amount of meals they had to deliver that they were very successful for their “first time out of the gate”.

“We did have a debrief meeting with everyone involved and tweeted some routes and of course more requests are constantly coming in so we are having to add them to the routes daily,” she said.

As for the routes, she said that there are 10 in total, with 9 being handled by school district employees and school vehicles. With the last route being covered by the Bent County Sheriff’s office and their vehicle. She added that these routes aren’t just restricted to deliveries in town and that will also deliver out of town.

