Certified business consultants can help answer questions about loans and relief program

The Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center in Pueblo is offering the services of its certified business consultants to provide information on loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program, which rolled out Friday, guarantees $349 billion in potentially forgivable loans under the CARE Act, a $2 trillion federal relief package signed into law last month. It presents quick cash flow to companies struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These SBA loans are intended to keep employees on the payroll by covering up to six months of payroll and other expenses," said Iris Clark, transitional director of the center.

Business owners in Pueblo, Fremont, Custer and Huerfano counties could arrange a consultation with the center on its website: www.southerncoloradosbdc.org. The consultants work remotely during regular business hours.

Small businesses employ about half the workers in the private sector, according to data from the Small Business Administration. In 2018, there were 611,495 small businesses registered in Colorado, with 1.1 million employees.

Paycheck Protection Program loans can be used to retain or hire workers, the SBA says. A business with up to 500 employees, including owners who work alone and freelancers, can borrow up to $10 million to be repaid over two years at an annual rate of 0.5%. The money that's used to pay salaries can be forgiven, and a portion of money used for rent, mortgage interest or utilities can be at partially forgiven. Payments are deferred for six months. More information is available at www.sba.gov.

Other options announced by the SBA include economic injury disaster loans, which are intended to help companies whose revenue losses have left them without capital for operating expenses. A company that gets a disaster loan cannot use the money for payroll if it's also getting a paycheck protection loan, the SBA says. The disaster loans give owners up to $2 million at an annual rate of 3.75%. Loans can be taken out for as many as 30 years, but the terms would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Companies can also apply for a $10,000 loan advance that can be granted within three days and would not have to be repaid. Applications can be submitted at covid19relief.sba.gov.

"The devastating impact of coronavirus has tested the will of millions of small businesses throughout Colorado and the nation, but help is on the way," said SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg, who also oversees surrounding states.

