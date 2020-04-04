Lawsuit claims officer injured plaintiff in prison

By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER — The state of Colorado is paying $500,000 to a man convicted of a Pueblo murder and who allegedly was seriously injured by an officer at a prison where the convict was serving a life sentence.

The payment to Jayson Oslund is to settle his lawsuit against the Department of Corrections officer. The officer "maliciously and sadistically" slammed Oslund's head into a concrete floor, according to a jury verdict in 2018.

The officer contended he was trying to help Oslund, who was having an epileptic seizure that caused his injury.

At the request of The Pueblo Chieftain, the DOC last week provided a copy of an agreement between state officials and Oslund to end his lawsuit. The agreement states he and his attorney will divide the $500,000 in unspecified proportions.

In addition to the payment, the department agreed to move Oslund to a prison near Pueblo. The officer's alleged assault supposedly occurred in 2013 at a prison in Sterling.

The department also agreed to pay the cost of a neurologist and an ear, nose and throat physician to evaluate Oslund.

Oslund sued in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado, claiming the officer violated Oslund's constitutional right against cruel and unusual punishment. He asked for $250,000 from the state.

The case went to trial in 2018 after the state declined to pay Oslund.

At the trial, jurors decided that Oslund was entitled to $6 million dollars from the state.

Subsequently, the judge who presided over the trial, Kathleen M. Tafoya, disagreed, saying no evidence was presented that showed the officer did anything wrong

She said jurors disregarded other evidence favorable to the officer and "allowed improper emotion to overcome reason and justice in this case." She ordered a new trial.

At the second trial, she entered judgment in favor of the officer. Oslund appealed to a higher court.

While the appeal was pending, the two sides agreed on the $500,000 settlement.

Oslund was convicted in 2010 in Pueblo District Court of felony murder of Matthew Maez, who was 18, on the East Side.

Maez died several days after he was beaten by Oslund and his brother Kelly, prosecutors said. The Oslunds said Maez had been rummaging through their vehicle.

Kelly Oslund was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for aggravated robbery of Maez.

