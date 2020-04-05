A Pueblo West High School senior has attained "the pie in the sky for a musician" after receiving word last week that he has been accepted at one of the nation's most prestigious universities.

Cyclone senior Colby Kleven found out he's been accepted to The Julliard School in New York City.

The French horn player said he is "almost in disbelief- this is the pie in the sky especially for a musician. I did not think it was possible to make it in."

His senior year has been a surreal experience ever since he repeated last years honor of being named the first chair or “principal” French horn player in the all-state orchestra. He was able to participate in that event and sneak in all his auditions for colleges before the spread of the coronavirus halted school activities.

"I was in New York March 3 just as the cases were starting to spread there. I was so relieved to get home," he admitted.

Since the virus shut down school, he has not been able to perform with the all-state band this month and he is missing out on the rest of his senior year.

"It is a little sad but other parts I am grateful for like I am not having to wake up so early. The coronavirus can't stop me from practicing and I am doing a little more than I usually do," Kleven said.

His latest passion is using his multitrack system to record himself playing eight to 12 different parts of a song. He then melds them all together to create an ensemble piece.

"I am considering doing this with some of my classmates and having them email their recordings to me so I can edit it together. I also want to do that with a quintet I performed with in California," he explained.

As for his future beyond Pueblo West, he's keeping his options open. He also auditioned at the University of Cincinnati, Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

One of those schools may win out over Julliard depending on how the student aid and scholarship offers turn out.

"There is another school I may consider attending so I am not in crippling debt for a very long time," he said.

Still he realizes the chance to study at such a renowned university like Julliard is "validation I am in that caliber of musician and the connections I would get to make would be unbelievable," Kleven said.

