Children obeying stay-in-place order keep busy creating positive messages for neighbors

Staying at home during COVID-19 hasn’t always been easy for Lacey Fox, her husband, Tyson, and their five children — but the family occupies it time sharing encouragement among neighbors by unfurling homemade banners of outside its home.

"We’re always trying to do stuff because (the children) are always wanting to help people, so we try to do what we can," Lacey Fox said.

The banners include colorful designs with sayings like "Heal the World," and "We’re All in This Together."

The five Fox children spend mornings in front of the house on West 17th Street, waving to those who pass by. Fox said cheer spread gradually throughout the neighborhood once the banners were put up.

"Toward the beginning, I guess there weren't many people that were very happy. You could just see people always frowning," Fox said. "A couple days later, just more and more people would drive by and wave, smile and honk.

"The kids would get super excited over that. Their main thing is to make other people happy and help other people."

The Fox family says it is usually active in feeding the city’s homeless population, but COVID-19 restrictions have left the family stuck at home. With schools closed, the children are taking online classes. The family has cut down on fishing trips and is unable to visit grandparents.

"We wear masks every day now since a couple days ago," Fox said. "We are in the process of trying to create masks for my mom. She has no choice but to go to the hospital once a week for her blood draws for Coumadin. We are trying to make goggles and stuff like that to help her, so her eyes and her airways are protected from possible exposure anytime she goes in."

In their backyard, the family is building a vegetable bed and raising chickens. Every night is a movie night, and meals are prepared as a family, Fox said.

"We have been washing our hands a lot more than usual," Fox said. "We will order food online and stuff from grocery stores — and our orders are cut in half pretty much because they don’t have anything in stock."

The Fox family is trying to limit the amount of times they need to go to the grocery store. Currently, the family says it has enough food in stock for about 30 days.

"We haven’t been out for a while," Fox said.

jbartolo@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jamesbartolo6