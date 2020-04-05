The Colorado Nightingale Luminary Awards, given since 1985 by the Colorado Nurses Foundation, are the state’s highest nursing honor.

The Nightingales are awarded to individuals who exemplify the spirit of nursing through advocacy, innovation and leadership. Area health education centers, along with the Nightingale Committee, select the 12 winners from hundreds of nominations.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s award ceremony, originally slated for May 9, has been postponed and would be rescheduled at a later date.

From Centura Health St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, four associates have been nominated for the award: Margie Birks, clinical coordinator for the joint replacement program; Cathy Brunetto, registered nurse in the ambulatory infusion center; Eric Pelletier, surgical clinical coordinator; and Donna Perry, trauma program manager.

Birks provides comprehensive education for all patients who undergo elective joint procedures at St. Mary-Corwin.

"Her precise record-keeping helps to assure that the joint program continues to be recognized as one of the best in Southern Colorado, and her implementation of initiatives positively impacts the quality of patient care, as evidenced by improving patient outcomes that are gauged by accrediting bodies’ standards," noted Eric Briggs, a spokesman for Centura Health.

In his nomination letter, Michael Cruz, clinical nurse manager orthopedics/inpatient therapy, praised Birks for her energy and drive.

"Margie never ceases to amaze with her upbeat tempo. She works to create a road map that presents the best education, as anticipated from a top-notch joint program such as ours," Cruz said. "She is a role model, mentor and agent of change for our health care team and health care providers."

Brunetto instituted a thorough check-in procedure for nursing home patients in the ambulatory infusion center.

"She always excels in making sure the patient receives their infusion treatment in a way that puts the patient first," wrote Lori Greer, manager of ambulatory infusion and radiation oncology, in Brunetto’s nomination letter.

Pelletier developed and implemented a trauma simulation program for the operating room at St. Mary-Corwin to improve staff familiarity with emergency surgery processes and procedures. Once implemented, the program helped improve staff efficiency and enhance surgical patient outcomes.

"The trauma simulation program developed by Eric is just one example of the many ways he has been an innovative leader in the operating room at St. Mary-Corwin," David Archuleta, surgical clinical coordinator and surgical charge nurse, noted in Pelletier’s nomination letter.

Perry recently led the hospital through a trauma survey in which no deficiencies were found — results that reflect her leadership. She also helps organize the annual Wilz Trauma Symposium.

"Donna has become our hospital’s trauma champion and provides education to the emergency room team on changing protocols, as well as maintaining current high-quality standards," Jennifer Gabel-Adney, director of nursing, wrote in Perry’s nomination letter.

