Love of books keeps volunteer immersed in library’s storyline

A woman who has always loved books is spending her retirement surrounded by them thanks to her volunteer work for the Pueblo West Library.

Donna Levine worked 18 years as a bank teller during the 20-year military career of her husband, Steve. As much as she would have thrived working in a library, she didn’t want to spend evenings away from her husband and two boys.

“I have always loved books and reading since I was 5. I needed something to fill my time, so I thought I would see if I could volunteer with the library,” she recalled.

That was in 2015 — and now she has five years volunteer work in at the Pueblo West Library under her belt. She spends every Tuesday and Thursday morning restocking the shelves with a huge assortment, from DVDs and books on tape to music CDs.

On Wednesdays she can be found at Books Again, across from the Rawlings Library, where she also volunteers.

“The library district has nice people and everyone is so helpful. I love being around books,” she said, where she often catches herself saying “Oh, I didn’t read this.”

She’s not only up on the latest books, but also the latest movies. She brings history books home for her husband.

“They have a lot here, and if they don’t have it, they will get it for you through the interlibrary loan program and it could come from any library,” she explained. “I like organizing and making sure everything is in alphabetical order or number order with the Dewey Decimal System.”

With one quick look at the shelves in the library, patrons can see that she is very serious about her tasks.

“She’s dependable and reliable but more than that she has become a friend to everyone who works here,” said Heather Wilder, director for the Pueblo West Library. “She is a part of the library community here.”

Although her Brooklyn, New York, accent is still quite prevalent, Levine has traveled all over the world with her military husband. They spent seven years in Germany, where she mastered foreign currency for American Express, and they’ve done stints in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and Texas before a vacation to Colorado made them realize they wanted to settle here.

Even in the early years of their retirement, they were on the move a lot with their fifth-wheel camper in tow.

Their home in Pueblo West is “the longest we’ve lived in one house since we got married,” Levine said.

And even when she’s not working at the library, she often spends her Monday’s there taking the weight training class, followed by the knitting and Swedish weaving class. Family time with her two grandchildren — including learning her new iPhone skills from her 13-year-old granddaughter — fills the little down time she has away from the library.

“I don’t like to have free time,” she admits.

