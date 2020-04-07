Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center

Weekly Update #5 April 7, 2020

La Junta, Colorado— April 7, 2020 — Weekly Update #5 follows:

Clinical Care

o AVRMC has performed a total of 53 tests with 51 negative and tw0 positives. Those 2 positives are included in the 4 in Otero County.

The other two positives were performed elsewhere.

o The Rehabilitation Department is scheduled to be reopened on April 8. The staff is eager to return, and the Department has been disinfected and is ready to go as well.

o AVRMC is working with the Health Department on management of an alternate care site. This site would be utilized when and if AVRMC overflowed its allotted 35 beds under the 1135 National Emergency Waiver.

Supply Chain

o AVRMC has received a donation of gloves and gowns from Dr. Trujillo. Thank you.

o Better Greens Dispensary in Las Animas donated boxes of gloves.

That is much appreciated.

o On April 6, AVRMC began supplying cloth masks to patients to retain for their personal use.

General

o A “No Visitors” policy has been implemented. OB patients are allowed to have one visitor/coach.

o Blood drive is still scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

The drive was continued after consultation with the Vitalant Medical Director and the Otero County Public Health Officer.

Finance/Reimbursement/FEMA

o Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has provisions that AVRMC is reviewing for reimbursement, grants, and loans that are applicable to the Medical Center.

o Application has been filed for Medicare Advancement payments.

(3/31/20)

o SBA payroll application has been submitted. (4/3/20)

o FEMA application has been submitted. (4/1/20)

