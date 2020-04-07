Downtown Pueblo looks like a ghost town.

The streets are empty and there are fewer people outside since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Other parts of the city have slowed down, too, but people are still out and about from time to time.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar said Tuesday that the community recognizes the seriousness of the situation.

"Puebloans have done a good job in following Gov. Jared Polis’ orders and trying to stay at home," Gradisar said.

"I was a little distressed Friday when I saw parking lots at Lowe’s and Walmart and the grocery stores a little bit, but I think those stores now are taking some measures to avoid the concentration of people there."

Gradisar, who along with several in the community is working from home, suggested that anyone who needs to go out should wear a mask although it’s not required.

"That will help stop the spread of this virus. I think, generally, Puebloans are taking it very well. I think they are complying very well," the mayor said.

"I see people out walking and if they are not members of the same household, I see them separating themselves. I am encouraged by that."

As of Tuesday evening, Pueblo County had nearly 46 cases of COVID-19 and three people have died from it.

"Our citizens are realizing that we are going to get over this quicker if we slow the spread of this virus," Gradisar said.

Gradisar said he has not been in the Downtown area since Friday, but has heard that there is less traffic.

"The streets are sort of deserted and that’s really the way we want it for a while. Obviously, most of the businesses are closed Downtown except essential businesses. It’s hard on everybody. It’s hard for everybody not to go to work," Gradisar said.

"I’ve never worked so hard since I’ve been working at home. It’s like I’m on the phone all day or in zoom meetings all day."

The mayor is doing his part as well.

"For the first time, I had groceries delivered this weekend. That worked out pretty slick. My partner ordered them online and within four hours they delivered them for her," Gradisar said.

"It was pretty slick."

Monday night, Polis addressed the state from his residence, saying a silver lining is beginning to emerge in the data showing that staying at home and social distancing is starting to make a difference in Colorado.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the number of positive cases in the state was doubling every 1.5 days. Today, it’s doubling every 6-7 days, according to Polis.

The governor extended the stay-at-home order for Colorado from expiring Saturday to expiring April 26; which is several days ahead of the national guideline laid out by President Donald Trump of April 30.

"Hopefully, after that, we can relax it a little bit. I don’t think we will be flipping a switch and everything will be back to normal. I think it is going to take us a while to get ramped up,"he said.

"The last thing we want is for there to be a resurgence in this virus once we get it slowed down."

Gradisar said he felt Polis’ remarks Monday were hopeful.

"This is hard. Nobody likes it, but this is something we have to do," he said.

"As I was listening to him, I was reminded of the immigrant spirit we have in Pueblo. That we can do anything we put our minds to. This town was founded by immigrants who came from all over the world to make steel. We still have that spirit in us."

