Christian Burney

Tuesday

Apr 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM


Following Gov. Jared Polis’s orders to cease dine-in activities and services for 30 days effective as of March 17, restaurants across the lower Arkansas Valley have had to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.


Following is a list of restaurants from Fowler, La Junta, Las Animas and other areas that are providing delivery and/or takeout options.


If you are not on this list and are operating, please contact the newspaper and we’ll publish that information.


10th Hole Bar & Grill


91 S Play Park Hill Dr, Rocky Ford


Phone: (719) 254-7528


Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Rocky Ford only)


11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. | 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.


Angel’s Baby Dreams


220 Elm Avenue, Rocky Ford


Phone: (719) 928-1342


Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to La Junta, Manzanola, Swink, Ordway


Bamboo Panda


313 Colorado Ave, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-9880


Services: Takeout


Boss Hogs


808 E. 3rd Street, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-7879


Services: Delivery / takeout


11 a.m. - 7 p.m.


Carl's Jr.


500 W 1st St, La Junta


(719) 384-9618


Services: Delivery / takeout


Delivery between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.


Carmen's Restaurant


625 Carson Ave, Las Animas


Phone: 456-0577


Services: Delivery / takeout


Tues. - Thurs. 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Fri. - Sun. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.


Christine's Restaurant


209 N. 2nd Street, Rocky Ford


Phone: (719) 254-3833


Services: Takeout


7 a.m. - 4 p.m.


Dairy Queen


325 6th St, Las Animas


Phone: (719) 456-2345


Services: Delivery / takeout


Delicia's Tamal House


3214 W 3rd Street, La Junta


Phone: (719) 241-3300


Services: Drive through / takeout


8 a.m. - 6 p.m.


Errand Runner


La Junta area


Phone: (719) 469-6178


Services: Delivery


Feeling Saucy Cantina


212 Main Street, Ordway


Phone: (719) 267-3996


Services: Delivery / takeout


Felisa's Mexican Restaurant


27948 Frontage Road, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-4814


Services: Delivery / takeout


11 a.m. - 9 p.m.


Frontier Diner


213 Grand Avenue, Cheraw


Phone: (719) 853-6208


Services: Takeout


6 a.m. - 2 p.m.


Jodi's Bar and Grill


208 Santa Fe Avenue, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-1408


Serivces: Deliver / takeout


Tues. - Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | Tues. - Sat. 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.


Johnny's Sub Shop


Colorado Ave., La Junta


Phone: (719) 221-2605


Services: Takeout


11 a.m. - 3 p.m.


Kimi’s Cafe


Ordway


Phone: (719) 417-1025


Services: Takeout


LA Cafe


Las Animas


Phone: (719) 456-0434


Services: Delivery / takeout


Mon. - Fri. 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.


La Familia Restaurant


524 Bent Avenue, Las Animas


Phone: (719) 468-4778


Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Las Animas only)


Mon. - Tues. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Thurs. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.


Lucy’s Tacos


17 E 3rd St, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-8333


Services: Takeout


Mexico City Cafe


1617 Raton Avenue, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-9818


Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to La Junta only)


Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sat. 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Sun. Closed


Papa Gigi’s Italian Grill


Papa Gigi’s Italian Grill is temporarily closed.


27866 Frontage Road, La Junta


Phone: (719) 384-1939


Phat Willies


510 E Cranston Avenue, Fowler


Phone: (719) 225- 6528


Services: Delivery / takeout


Richard's Ribz


306 N 8th Street, Rocky Ford


Phone: (406) 489-0475


Services: Takeout


Wed., Sat., Sun. Opens at 11:30 a.m.


Salsa Taqueria


207 w Cranston Ave, Fowler


Phone: (719) 826-2220


Services: Takeout


Sand Cherry Coffee


208 Main Street, Ordway


Phone: (719) 267-3353


Services: Delivery / takeout (delivery to Ordway area only)


SoCo FroYo


14 W 3rd Street, La Junta


Phone: (719) 468-7300


Services: Delivery / Takeout


Mon. - Fri. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sat. 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Sun. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.


Subway


2nd Street & E Cranston Avenue, Fowler


Services: Takeout


Thaxton's Market


117 Bent Avenue, Las Animas


Phone: (719) 456-0611


Services: Delivery, normal shopping


Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sun. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.


Thaxton’s Market


214 S Main Street, Fowler


Phone: (719) 263-4281


Services: Delivery, normal shopping


Mon. - Sat. 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Sun. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.


The Coffea Shop


209 N Main Street, Rocky Ford


Phone: +1 (719) 200-9505


Services: Delivery / takeout


7 a.m. - 1 p.m.


The Farmhouse


106 West 1st Street, La Junta


Phone: (719) 320-5421


Services: Delivery / takeout (20-mile delivery radius)


Mon. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.


Village In


The Village Inn at 5 Walmart way is now closed completely. No takeout is available.


If you would like to have your restaurant / business added to this directory contact Christian Burney at cburney@ljtdmail.com